''Peak Bengaluru'': Auto Driver Accepts Rides On Two Apps At The Same Time

Needless to say, booking an auto or cab ride during peak hours in urban cities is a real struggle. Most of the time, we often end up checking several ride-hailing apps to increase our chances to secure a ride and choose the one that has a shorter wait time. However, in a reversal of the same, an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru accepted rides at the same time on two different aggregator applications.

An X user termed it a ''peak Bengaluru'' moment and posted a screenshot that showed how an auto driver named Dasharath accepted two different rides on two apps at the same time. Details such as auto numbers were also the same in both apps.

"2 different locations. 2 different apps. 2 different phones. Same auto Same driver. @peakbengaluru. much?" read the caption of the post shared along with the screenshot. While one ride was two minutes away, the other ride was four minutes away, leaving users confused.

Reacting to the bizarre incident, one user wrote, ''How did you manage to get this pic from 2 different locations? There is no time reflecting on both the phones (smartly done).''

Another joked, ''defeating space time continuum.'' A third said, ''Auto drivers can moonlight too.''

A fourth said, ''Dashrath needs a raise.'' Others were interested in knowing what happened next.

In a similar 'Peak Bengaluru' moment, a man posted a screenshot of the ride-hailing app Rapido that showed a mind-boggling waiting time of 225 minutes for an auto-rickshaw ride of just 45 minutes.

In the caption, the man wrote, "Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for 45 minutes travel."

Notably, Bengaluru is known for its bustling tech industry and notorious traffic congestion. In fact, the city was rated the world's second most congested city after London, according to location technology company Tom Tom.

