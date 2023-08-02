225-Minute Waiting Time For 45-Minute Rapido Journey: Bengaluru Man's Tweet Goes Viral

A man shared a screenshot on Twitter that showed the dire traffic situation in the city

Bengaluru is known for its bustling tech industry and notorious traffic congestion. In fact, the city was rated the world's second most congested city after London, according to location technology company Tom Tom. Now, highlighting just that, a man shared a screenshot on Twitter that showed the dire traffic situation in the city.

The man mentioned that he booked an auto on the Rapido app for a 45-minute journey from Koramangala to JP Nagar but the waiting time will definitely leave you stunned. The screenshot shows that the autorickshaw that accepted the ride was 225 minutes (3.7 hours) away.

In the caption, the man wrote, "Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for 45 minutes travel."

Rapido Care took note of the incident and replied, "Hi Deyalla, please accept our apologies for the inconvenience you faced. We regret there were no captains available during your time of need. Nevertheless, we are increasing the fleet every day from our end. Thank you for your patience in this matter."

Earlier, a woman working on her laptop while riding a pillion on a Rapido bike through the congested streets of Bengaluru went viral. The picture was clicked along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road patch.



