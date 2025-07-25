Easemytrip Co-Founder Says Bangalore Traffic Will Improve By 25-30%, Shares Update On Project

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti has shared a major update on his plans to improve Bengaluru traffic. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that he is confident that the city's traffic can be improved by 25-30 per cent within a year. Recently, he even pledged Rs 1 crore to address the massive traffic issues in India's Silicon Valley.

Pitti met with key stakeholders, including the Bengaluru Traffic Police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), City Police, Google India, IISc researchers and mobility entrepreneurs as he mentioned a crucial step of "Collaboration at Scale".

Also Read | Worm Found In Food At Pune University's Canteen, Students Demand Strict Action

🚨 MAJOR UPDATE on Bangalore Traffic Project!



I am confident of improving Bangalore traffic by 25-30% within a year's time



---



1. Collaboration at Scale



In just 10 days, after meeting the commissioners of BTP, BBMP, CP, Google team, IISC professors, Scientist, Road Engineers,… pic.twitter.com/eQKd9B6KaR — Prashant Pitti (@ppitti) July 24, 2025

"All three newly appointed commissioners were very kind to invite me to showcase existing capabilities AND collaborate to work together. For the first time we are bringing all key public and private players - to the same table," Pitti said is a post on X (formerly Twitter).

While mentioning "Quick Optimization Projects", Pitti listed four points.

Bangalore Traffic Simulators: Using simulation models developed by BTP and IISc to generate dynamic re-routing suggestions and predict gridlocks.

Also Read | Mumbai Woman's "Aura Farming Dance" On Moving Car Goes Viral, Case Filed

Fixing Feedback Loop: Enhancing the government's existing complaint app to report potholes, illegal parking, broken signals, and other issues, with public display of complaints and action taken.

Hyperlocal Rain Predictor: Developing a forecasting tool to help authorities plan roadwork better and prevent unnecessary delays due to unexpected rainfall.

Green Wave Signals: Implementing a pilot project to sync traffic lights along routes for smoother vehicular flow.

"If we continue to wait for the infra to become better, then we are merely playing a catch-up game with the West. There is so much scope to optimize current infra, and I would rather focus on that," he said while mentioning the step "The Vision for India".

A WhatsApp community has also been launched to crowdsource feedback from daily commuters on trouble zones, which will be compiled and shared with civic authorities.

Pitti has requested mobility data from Google, Uber, Ola, and Rapido to improve predictive models and prevent gridlocks.

"Join our WhatsApp Community, where I will regularly post the next-steps. Plus we need more info from each one of you. On which junction/road, you face massive traffic issue. So we can present them to the right authorities. Link to join below in the comment section," he wrote.