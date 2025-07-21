Is Gurugram Still Better Than Bengaluru? Debate Over Viral Traffic Video

A video of thousands of cars moving at snail's pace in Gurugram's Cyber Hub area has led to the city's comparison with Bengaluru traffic. The traffic appears to be over a kilometre long, and the vehicles crawl, despite multiple lanes, in both directions.

The clip of the gridlock, posted to Instagram last week, is from Sector 24 and has Atif Aslam's 'Aadat' song playing in the background to convey that people in NCR have grown used to the situation. The post's caption read, "Ab fark nahi padta (It does not bother me anymore)."

The video received thousands of reactions, with many comparing it to Bengaluru and Hyderabad's traffic.

One commented, "Who barks about Bengaluru?"

"Gurugram is giving Bangalore some serious competition," a second comment read.

Others slammed the government for not having proper planning.

"Zero planning in India as expected," one commented.

"Problem is people made this norm. No one's complaining to the government," read another comment.

Gurugram experienced intense rainfall over the last week, bringing life to a standstill. Last Wednesday night, a portion of the road collapsed, forming a crater, which then swallowed a truck. The truck driver survived with minor injuries.

Around 10:30 PM, the truck, en route through the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), suddenly plunged into the crater, disrupting traffic in the area.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram experienced 133 mm of rain in 12 hours on July 9, with more than 103 mm dropping in only 90 minutes.

Apart from Gurugram, multiple routes in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), witnessed heavy traffic last week. Key locations such as Basai, Golf Course Extension Road, Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Sadar Bazaar, Bus Adda Road, and residential colonies witnessed significant waterlogging following heavy rains.