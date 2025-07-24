Worm Found In Food At Pune University's Canteen, Students Demand Strict Action

A worm was found in food at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) canteen, commonly referred to as the Refectory, on July 22. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage. The students slammed the authorities over repeated hygiene and food safety concerns.

Pune: Worms Found Again In SPPU Refectory Food, Students Slam Admin Over Repeated Hygiene Lapses pic.twitter.com/NDBe5sUuPS — Pune First (@Pune_First) July 23, 2025

Similar cases have been reported in the past, including cockroaches, glass shards and even a piece of rubber in meals.

The Refectory is one of the university's main canteens as it offers affordable meals. It is located near the Departments of Sociology, Chemistry and Physics.

After the latest incident, students protested against the mess contractor and the university administration, asking for pest control measures to prevent further infestations.

A report by The Democrat mentioned that Dammratna Gaikwad, who is the Youth City President of RPI (Athwale Group) Pimpri-Chinchwad, submitted a written memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi, asking for immediate action.

The university administration has reportedly promised to take action, including maintaining cleanliness, repairing hostel infrastructure and spraying pesticides.

Students are worried about the potential health risks due to the unhygienic conditions, especially during exams.

"This is about our health and dignity. How long will they keep turning a blind eye?" asked a student.