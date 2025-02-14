Watch: After Worms Found In "The Good Bowl" Meal, Swiggy And Company Respond To Viral Video

Chayanika Debnath, a Miss Universe India 2024 Finalist, recently took to Instagram to share a harrowing experience with a meal she ordered online. Her reel has since gone viral and raised serious concerns about the quality of food sourced from seemingly trustworthy brands. In the clip, Chayanika explains that she had ordered food from "The Good Bowl" - a popular cloud kitchen with outlets across the country. She gives us a glimpse of her bill, which reveals that this particular outlet was located in Kolkata. Chayanika claims that she found worms in the rice bowl she had called for.

She goes on to explain the plight of "working professionals" like her who place their trust in such establishments to provide them with wholesome meals after a long day. She narrates her experience with this particular meal. She says that she started eating the rice as she watched TV. She noticed a few grains seemed to look blackish in colour. As she continued eating, she got a strange taste in her mouth and she spit out the morsel onto a plate. She claims that she then spotted that it was a half-eaten worm. She later realised that her bowl had more worms in it, too. She says that she often switches off the light as she's watching TV and eating her food. Thus, she wouldn't even know what she was consuming.

Chayanika further explains that she's always been a loyal customer of The Good Bowl and frequently orders from them. She claimed that Swiggy only refunded her money after being informed of the problem and that it wasn't ready to take any other action. Tagging the delivery platform as well as the cloud kitchen in the caption, she wrote, "Thank you @swiggyindia and @thegoodbowlindia for feeding me worms when I asked for a bowl of rice. Customers' health and hygiene while preparing meals is a joke for you!!! And Swiggy's answer to this issue is, 'We've refunded.' I've mailed Swiggy for strict action against the restaurant and am still waiting for a response whereas when I reached out to Good Bowl's Insta handle, they just asked for my number and vanished! Boom!!"

Also Read: Customer Finds Live Worm In Zomato Meal, Cloud Kitchen Apologies

In the comments, Swiggy responded by saying, "Hi Chayanika, that shouldn't have happened. Could you please help us with the order details on DM, so we can run this by the team?" The official Instagram handle of The Good Bowl also addressed the issue in the comments section. They wrote, "We are extremely sorry you had to go through this. We are looking into this, and we assure you we will get to the bottom of this. Sorry for the experience once again!"

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Instagram user.

Here's how some Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

"OMG! This is disgusting and scary! Completely unacceptable! Even I'm also a regular customer of the Good Bowl."

"I'm scared. No outside food anymore."

"You have to see these cloud kitchens in real - they are so dirty. There was a reel that went viral 2-3 weeks back of Fresh Menu's kitchen. Trust me invest a couple of hours in the weekend for meal preps and get sorted."

"Can't trust any other kitchen than your own."

"Good bowl became bad bowl."

"This is beyond disgusting. This place should be banned. How can they be so irresponsible? NOBODY DESERVES THIS."

Before this, a viral video showing the location of a 'Fresh Menu' cloud kitchen in Mumbai shocked users. The company also responded to it. Read the full story here.