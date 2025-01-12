Viral Video: Customer Finds Live Worm In Zomato Meal, Cloud Kitchen Apologies

Ordering food online has gained immense popularity, and it's become a regular habit for many of us. However, recently, there have been increasing reports of unhygienic practices at eateries, especially when food is ordered through delivery apps. Customers frequently take to social media to express their concerns. The latest incident in the spotlight involves a live worm found in a meal. The video, shared on Instagram, shows a Bengaluru man pointing to the worm crawling inside a salad bowl. This incident has sparked fresh debates about food safety and the need for stricter hygiene standards.

The now-viral video was shared by the Instagram page @fitnesskapratik. In the clip, he can be heard saying that he received his order from Fresh Menu, a popular cloud kitchen listed on Zomato. He proceeds to show the bill for 4 items, but he receives only 3. He then shows one of the salad bowls with a live worm crawling inside. He says, "After seeing this, I don't want to open the other two." He requests Zomato to investigate the issue.

Sharing the video, the man wrote, "#fitness #healthyfood #fssaiindia #zomato #food #homefood #gym. After a long time, I decided to have something from outside, and this happened. Please, guys, try to avoid outside food, and if you have no other option, then please check the food properly before eating." He tagged Bengaluru, Karnataka as the location while sharing the video. Watch it below:

After the video was shared, Fresh Menu was quick to issue an apology and assured that proper action would be taken. They wrote, "Pratik, we are writing to extend our sincerest apologies for the incident you experienced with your recent order from FreshMenu. Finding a live worm in your salad is absolutely unacceptable, and we are deeply sorry for this lapse on our kitchen's part. To address this matter, our team acted immediately upon learning of the incident. Our representatives visited you in person to understand your concerns and offer our apologies directly. Furthermore, we have identified the lapse in our processes and have taken strict disciplinary action against the team responsible to prevent such incidents from happening again. Additional training and heightened checks have also been implemented across our kitchens."

Internet users also shared similar experiences of ordering from the cloud kitchen and advocated for eating home-cooked food. One person wrote, "Yup. I stopped ordering from Fresh Menu when I found a plastic piece and, once, stale food inside. Never order from them again." Another humorously commented, "Fresh from the garden," while another wrote, "That's added protein." A fourth person commented, "I have actually fallen sick multiple times because of food from FreshMenu, and they sell their food so cheap for a reason, I feel." "Well, self-cooked food is always good food," added a fifth user.

Have you ever experienced a similar incident? Share it in the comments below!