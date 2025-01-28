Watch: Man Shocked At Location Of "Fresh Menu" Cloud Kitchen In Mumbai, Company Responds

An Instagram user recently visited one of the Mumbai locations of a popular cloud kitchen and was left "shocked" at its surroundings. In a now-viral video, the man (@octanexoxygen) claims that he had ordered a paneer dish from Fresh Menu but received a chicken one instead. He notes that Fresh Menu often pops up on food delivery apps like Swiggy for its low price. But he wonders what really happens in the bargain of these decreased costs. He explains that when he was in the locality of the cloud kitchen outlet (Kalina, Santacruz East), he decided to go check it out. He says he was left "shocked" at the state of the surroundings as well as a sneak peek into the pantry.

In the video, one sees that the street around the cloud kitchen is muddy, with potholes filled with dirty water. The establishment is housed in what looks to be an old run-down grey building that has no proper paint on the outside. In general, the area comes across as unkempt and unclean. The user explained that he was not allowed to film inside the pantry and he didn't want to take a video of it either. He concludes by asking viewers to "be careful." Take a look below.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Instagram user.

The same Instagram user later uploaded a "Part 2" video in which he is seen inside the cloud kitchen, explaining the order mix-up to the staff there. He opens the food item wrapped in paper on the counter and asks them to confirm whether it is chicken or paneer. He also provides a paper bill for his order. A staff member admits that it's chicken. In the caption, the user says that they accepted the mistake but said that it happened because the staff was new and had just joined. Watch the reel here.

Fresh Menu took notice of the first viral video and issued a statement in the comments section. The company wrote, "We sincerely apologize for the unfortunate incident of delivering a non-vegetarian burger to you. Our team recognized the error during your visit to our kitchen and expressed our regret for the mix-up at our dispatch station. Please be assured that we have taken this matter very seriously. Disciplinary action has been taken against the responsible team members, and we have retrained our staff to ensure strict adherence to our processes moving forward."

Fresh Menu also addressed the concerns raised about the location of the kitchen shown in the video. "We would like to clarify that our facility follows all required food safety measures within our premises. While we have been operating from this location for the past two years, as tenants, our influence over the external environment is limited. However, we can assure you that we do not contribute negatively to the neighbourhood. We follow proper garbage and waste management practices. The water seen on the street originates from water tankers that service businesses and residential buildings in the morning hours and is not sewage. The lane is shared with nearly 25 other businesses and shops. Taking your feedback into account, we will actively collaborate with other businesses to improve the overall upkeep of the area. We value your feedback and deeply regret any inconvenience caused. Your concerns are important to us, and we are committed to ensuring a better experience in the future," the company stated.

In the comments section, Instagram users were alarmed by the viral video. Read some of the reactions here:

"That is why I always check their ratings and photos on Google Maps and then order."

"Fresh unhygienic menu."

"Zomato should put outside-inside photos of all online restaurants on their app."

"Whenever I order online from an unknown eatery. I always make sure to check online first. Gmap review and photos help me make the decision better."

"Exactly the same thing happened to me 2 days back. Ordered a paneer burger and received a chicken burger."

"I always thought this place had a hygienic professional kitchen run by chefs. Never ordering again."

"I usually order from restaurants I know or I have been to. I once had ordered from a new place and they sent the biryani in a plastic theli with a spoon stuffed inside."

Last year, a Reddit post about a Fresh Menu customer allegedly finding a cockroach in their sandwich went viral. Click here to read the full story.

