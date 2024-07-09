Savitribai Phule Pune University Unveils Digital Platform For Academic Certificate

In a significant move to help students, Savitribai Phule Pune University has launched an online portal for obtaining academic certificates. Earlier students had to submit printed applications and supporting documents to the Student Facilitation Center.

The new system allows students to apply online, simplifying the process of obtaining essential documents like transcript certificates, rank certificates, and degree certificates. This initiative is part of the university's push towards a paperless administration, using technology for the benefit of students.

A notable feature of the portal is real-time updates on application statuses via messages and emails, which helps ease students' worries about the progress of their requests and reduces processing times.

The system is especially advantageous for students aiming to study abroad, who often need quick access to academic documents. By removing the need for physical visits and paperwork, the university aims to streamline administrative tasks and enable students to handle their academic matters more efficiently.

Students can access the online portal and start their application process by visiting the dedicated webpage.

Savitribai Phule Pune University stands as a leading educational institute in Pune, renowned for its diverse programmes in Science, Commerce, Arts, Languages, and Management Studies.

Founded on February 10, 1949, under the Poona University Act, the university has 46 academic departments, 307 recognised research institutes and 612 affiliated colleges offering both undergraduate and graduate courses.

The university also attracts international students as it offers exceptional amenities including quality accommodation and well-equipped hostels. Its extensive library houses a vast collection of books covering diverse subjects. Additionally, the university offers various scholarships to support students.