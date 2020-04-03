Savitribai Phule Pune University Announces Interim Vacation Till April 14

Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced interim vacation till April 14.

Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced interim vacation till April 14 for all its affiliated colleges. "All the faculty members and the staff and all students of the entire university including affiliated colleges and institutes are hereby informed that the university has declared "interim vacation" from April 1 to April 14 in view of prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country," University Registrar, Prafulla Pawar has said in a notification.

The University has asked the non-vacation staff (non-teaching) of the university to continue work from home during the interim vacation.

"If required the faculty members may be called to carry out essential work as per the need of the University," the Registrar has also said.

As per reports, the university is also planning to cancel the examinations of first year students. however, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

The University has released a circular on March 27, postponing exams till April 14.

As of now, the Department of Communication and Journalism has postponed the exams of PG Diploma courses. "The Final Annual Exams scheduled to begin on 8th April and PG Diploma in Mass Media (scheduled to begin on 7th April) have been postponed in view of the present situation. Revised schedule will be intimated in due course of time," a notification released by the university reads.

