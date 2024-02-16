Man Finds Live Worm In Orange He Bought From Zepto, Company Reacts

The user also requested authorities concerned to address such issues.

The usage of food delivery applications has increased significantly in recent times. As our lives have become fast-paced, it serves as a convenient option and helps save time. However, there has also been a growing issue regarding the quality of the food received. In the past, there have been several cases of people complaining about finding insects in dishes ordered from restaurants. Now, another such incident has come to light and has sparked concern about the food service industry. Taking to X, a man claimed that he found a worm crawling inside one of the oranges he ordered from the e-commerce platform Zepto.

X user Janardhan Chilmula shared a video and a photo of the orange on February 15. "I ordered oranges from @ZeptoNow and found a live warm in one of the oranges I received," he wrote in the caption of the post. In the following tweets, Mr Chilmula also said he was unable to raise a complaint on the Zepto app regarding the issue. "Unable to complain on zepto..what kind of service are you providing no help from app," he wrote while tagging Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha.

Zepto took cognizance of the complaint and responded immediately to the tweet. "Hi, This shouldn't have happened. Could you please DM us your registered contact details? Our team will look into this right away," Zepto Cares wrote.

In a separate post, Mr Chilmula also informed that the company initiated a refund and assured him that such an incident wouldn't reoccur in the future. "I recv a call from @zeptocares, the social media admin. He apologized for the issue, initiated the refund, & assured me that such incidents would not recur in the future. He also mentioned that they wld investigate the store's safety measures to prevent similar isues frm ocuring," the X user wrote.

In his tweets, the user also requested authorities concerned to address such issues and thanked Zepto for its swift response.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a similar incident took place with a resident from Bengaluru. A woman took to X to share a particularly unfortunate incident, where she found a cockroach in her order. The user stated that she was "absolutely disgusted" by the experience. Harshita had ordered fried rice from a restaurant and noticed a cockroach in the box, as per a video shared by her. "I ordered chicken fried rice in zomato from restaurant "TAPRI BY THE CORNER". I got cockroach in my food. Absolutely disgusted with my order!" she wrote.

The food delivery platform was quick to take note of the same. "That's really unexpected, Harshitha. We can understand how you must be feeling :( Could you please help us with your registered contact number/ Order ID via a private message so that we can look into this immediately?" the company said.