'Horrific Experience': Woman Finds Cockroach In Her Zomato Order, Company Responds

The usage of food delivery applications has increased significantly in recent times. As our lives have become fast-paced, it serves as a convenient option and helps save time. However, there has also been a growing issue regarding the quality of the food received. In the past, there have been several cases of people complaining about finding insects in dishes ordered from restaurants. Now, another such incident has come to light and has sparked concern about the food service industry. Taking to X on Wednesday, a user complained about a cockroach she found in a meal she ordered from a Gurugram-based restaurant via Zomato.

In her post, the user, Sonai Acharya, said she ordered a bowl of Japanese ramen from an eatery called Autie Fug's. She claimed that she found a cockroach in the food. Ms Acharya also shared pictures of the dead insect lying in the noodle soup. "Just had a horrific experience ordering from Zomato. Ordered Japanese miso ramen chicken from Auntie Fug's and found a cockroach in my meal! Absolutely unacceptable and disgusting. Seriously disappointed with the quality control here. Zomato is beyond gross," she wrote.

Zomato took cognizance of the complaint and responded immediately to the tweet. "Hi there, we are sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident. We want to help turn this experience around. Please allow us some time to look into, we'll get back to you ASAP," the company said. Additionally, a screenshot shared by Ms Acharya also showed that the food delivery company had initiated a refund of Rs 320 for the order.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a similar incident took place with a resident from Bengaluru. A woman took to X to share a particularly unfortunate incident, where she found a cockroach in her order. The user stated that she was "absolutely disgusted" by the experience. Harshita had ordered fried rice from a restaurant and noticed a cockroach in the box, as per a video shared by her. "I ordered chicken fried rice in zomato from restaurant "TAPRI BY THE CORNER". I got cockroach in my food. Absolutely disgusted with my order!" she wrote.

The food delivery platform was quick to take note of the same. "That's really unexpected, Harshitha. We can understand how you must be feeling :( Could you please help us with your registered contact number/ Order ID via a private message so that we can look into this immediately?" the company said.