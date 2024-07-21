Paytm Founder Says He Would 'Love To Fund' This Vending Machine For Street Dogs

He said on X, "Need some champion of change."

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, has expressed interest in setting up a vending machine for street dogs. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the entrepreneur shared an image of a project in Istanbul that feeds stray dogs. Sharing the same, he wrote, "I will love to fund this, need some champion of change."

In Istanbul, Engin Girgin and Pugedon invented an innovative dog food recycling box in 2014. The box has three openings, the first of which is used to recycle plastics and cans. A sensor detects if the trash that was thrown is recyclable. If it's recyclable, a portion of dog food and water from the box are dispensed through the other two outlets.

The main objective of the initiative to feed more than 150,000 stray dogs in Istanbul was to allow individuals to assist them without having to pay any money. The first of these boxes was placed in a public area on April 17, 2014. " I also wanted to show that people can do good deeds with things they would normally throw away. At the same time, of course, I know that we don't give much priority to recycling here in Turkey. In my opinion, this has to change. So I basically killed two birds with one stone," Mr Girgin, an animal lover and owner of five dogs said in an old interview.

Since being shared, Mr Sharma's post has amassed a variety of reactions online.

"Awesome. Would love to be a part of this project!" said a user.

Another said, "It's amazing how a simple act of recycling can make such a big difference in the lives of these animals. Imagine if every city adopted this approach-what a difference we could make!"

Another person said, "Great idea. Thx for sharing. Helping those without a voice. But wondering if we can do it for all? No one should go hungry. Right?"

"Need of the hour...we have dogs, cats, birds visit our house as we keep food and water for them 24x7... it's a delight to watch them...and your heart melts when u see them sometimes even coming midnight...quietly have water and go," said a user.