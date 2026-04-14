"Pay Him More": Internet Reacts After Entrepreneur Says Staffer Quit For Delivery Work

A Chennai-based startup founder has ignited a lively debate on social media after disclosing that a promising young employee left his company to pursue full-time delivery work, citing significantly better pay.

Akshat Jain, founder of Seeco Wealth, shared on X that a 22-year-old member of his administration team had recently resigned after concluding that he could earn between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 per month through delivery gigs, an amount that apparently exceeded his office salary.

Jain described the employee as exceptionally talented and said the company had been investing in his development. "He could go on to lead a department in three to five years," Jain wrote, adding that the firm had provided him with books and training in artificial intelligence.

Our admin staff resigned today - he is 22, extremely talented and we were also grooming him - we'd give him books, taught him ai and he was seemingly satisfied. He could go onto lead a department in 3-5 years



Then he started doing delivery work on the weekends to make extra… https://t.co/Utt4OepJB0 — Akshat Jain, CFA (@akshat96jain) April 13, 2026

According to Jain, the employee had begun taking delivery assignments at weekends to supplement his income. After realising the earning potential, he decided to resign from his office role entirely. Jain said he urged the young man to reconsider, warning that delivery work offered no long-term career growth and that physical demands would eventually take a toll on his health. His counsel, however, was not heeded.

The post drew considerable criticism from users on X, many of whom turned the argument on its head. Rather than sympathising with the founder, a number of commentators pointed out that the situation reflected poorly on the salary being offered.

"Nice way to say that you were paying him by grooming him rather than paying him enough to survive," wrote one user. "If he left you for a Rs 35,000 delivery job, it is easy to understand how much you were paying him."

Others were equally blunt, with one user asking directly: "He was so good, but you could not pay him approximately Rs 50,000?" Another challenged Jain to publicly disclose the employee's salary.

Not everyone, however, was critical of the founder. Some users felt that the young man had made a shortsighted decision. "What a missed opportunity. He is clearly not thinking long term," one comment read. Another added that most companies could not afford to pay for potential alone, and that the employee had been impatient.

The episode has reignited a broader conversation in India about the gig economy, entry-level corporate wages, and whether the promise of future growth is a fair substitute for a living wage today.