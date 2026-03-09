Passengers Turn Train Coach Into Dance Floor, Video Sparks Debate: "Live Reality Show"

A passenger identified as Manmohan Verma recently shared a video describing his journey on the Gareeb Rath Express as a "live reality show" due to chaotic behaviour by fellow passengers. Verma reported that a large family group of approximately 25 - 30 members treated the train coach as their "personal studio." In the video, the group was seen blasting loud music, shouting, and filming Instagram Reels, completely ignoring other passengers trying to travel in peace. After hours of disturbance, Verma contacted the railway helpline (139). The Railway Police responded to the complaint, entered the coach, and brought the situation under control.

"Travelled today from Bilaspur to Lucknow on the Garib Rath Express. What should have been a peaceful journey turned into a live reality show. A large family group decided the coach was their personal studio - loud music, shouting, making reels, constant chaos... completely ignoring that dozens of other passengers were just trying to travel in peace," Verma wrote on Instagram in the caption of the video.

"But it leaves me wondering—why do so many of us have zero civic sense while travelling? A train coach is a shared space, not a private living room or a reel-making set. Basic courtesy isn't complicated: keep the noise down, respect fellow passengers, and remember that comfort belongs to everyone, not just the loudest group. Travel is beautiful when people cooperate. Unfortunately today was a reminder that civic sense is still the most underbooked passenger on many trains," he added.

Social Media Reaction

Verma's post on Instagram sparked a wide debate regarding the lack of civic sense in shared public spaces, with many users criticising the trend of making social media content at the expense of others' comfort. In recent years, multiple reports have surfaced of individuals performing dance routines or singing loudly on trains, buses, and metros, often leaving others annoyed.

One user wrote, "Long back I had the same experience when I was traveling from bilaspur to banglore, a marwadi family were going to attend marriage and it was a horrible experience for others, celebrating birthday, playing, boiled milk which they spilled it at that time railway madat was not there so few of Us raised objection I never experienced any thing like that."

Another said, "Indians have money now, but class and civic sense are still a long way away."

