Passenger Gets Unintended Ride On Moscow Baggage Carousel

The passenger, a woman in her late 50s, flew into Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport from Belgrade on Saturday.
"She was waiting to collect her luggage by the baggage carousel when she saw a pet carrier with her dog and reached for it," a transport police spokesman told Moskva news agency.
"Apparently losing her balance, she fell onto the conveyor belt and was carried away to the luggage room."
