American Airlines Passenger Removed For Playing Video Without Headphones On Flight

A woman passenger aboard an American Airlines flight was kicked off the aircraft after she allegedly played a video on her phone without headphones. The incident occurred on a flight bound for Tampa from Miami, where another passenger recorded the confrontation and later shared the footage on social media.

"A drunk lady on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Tampa refused to use headphones and was loudly playing videos from her phone," the man said, according to a video of the incident shared by X user Collin Rugg.

The woman was initially warned by the cabin crew as she blurted out the smartphone audio, even before the plane had left the airport gate. She hurled expletives at flight attendants before daring them to call the cops.

"I played a video for 30 f**king seconds at 50 per cent sound, and that's the f**king reason you're kicking me off?" she said as the cops attempted to escort her away.

The passenger claimed that she stopped the audio after the second warning from the cabin crew. However, the cops refused to buy her version of the situation.

"Listen. Is this not a free-speech America or are we being a**holes to literally everybody?" she said, adding: "Can I not express my feelings?"

No Headphones, No Flight

The woman being escorted off the plane comes days after United Airlines formally revised its Contract of Carriage to allow crew members to remove, or even permanently ban, passengers who refuse to use headphones while playing audio or video aloud on their personal devices.

The updated clause gives United the right to refuse transport on a permanent basis to anyone who continues to play sound on the speaker. The document also states that travellers may be held financially responsible if their behaviour results in "any loss, damage or expense" for the airline.