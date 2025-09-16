Panama's Viral "Venom-Like Meteorite" Video Debunked: Here's The Truth

A TikTok series by a man in Panama has triggered global speculation about alien life after he claimed a meteorite had landed in his backyard and begun "transforming like Venom" (a Marvel character). As the post gained traction, users started decoding what the substance could be, and one Reddit user debunked the Venom theory by presenting scientific explanation of the phenomenon.

The TikTok user @kinpanama uploaded the videos on August 29 that showed a rock-like object appearing to ooze a greenish-yellow substance, and later darkening into a sticky black coating. He alleged it gave off a burning smell and said universities ignored his attempts to seek help.

The footage spread rapidly across TikTok and YouTube, with viewers dubbing the object "Venom" for its likeness to the Marvel character.

From Curiosity to Frenzy

Within days, the clips amassed millions of views, sparking debates over whether the strange object was genuine or a hoax. Some speculated about aliens, others suggested artificial intelligence or computer-generated imagery.

The dramatic visuals left many unsettled. "It looks alive," one TikTok user commented, reflecting the mix of fascination and fear that propelled the story worldwide.

The Claim Debunked

This week, a Reddit user under the name HighStrangeness offered what scientists say is the most credible explanation so far. The substance was not alien at all, but a silicone-based polymer known as polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) mixed with hexane, a common solvent.

Both materials are widely used in everyday life - from medical devices and cookware to lubricants and sealants.

The eerie, muscle-like movements seen in the videos were explained as swelling-induced snapping motion. As PDMS absorbs hexane, it expands, said the Reddit user. When the solvent evaporates unevenly, the polymer contracts irregularly, creating jerky, "breathing-like" motions. The combination of texture, colour, and movement made the object appear disturbingly organic.