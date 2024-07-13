Pakistani YouTuber's Song Condemning Girls' Education Sparks Outrage Online

The video was uploaded by YouTuber Hafiz Hasan Iqbal Chishti.

A Pakistani YouTuber's song condemning girls' education has gone viral and has sparked outrage among social media users. The video was uploaded a few weeks back by YouTuber Hafiz Hasan Iqbal Chishti. In the clip, the man asked people to remove their daughters from school while pointing out that they dance there which is considered to be unacceptable by Islam. He titled his song 'Apni Dhi Schoolo Hata Le Othy Dance Kardi Payi Ae (Remove your daughter from school she was spotted dancing there)'.

The controversial song is laced with misogynistic lyrics. It suggests people remove their daughters from school and keep them at home unless they wish to make them prostitutes. In the video, the singer also claims that daughters who go to school lose their sanctity and respect.

The context being making the video also finds a mention. It shows footage of a dance competition that was organised in a school in Pakistan at the request of UNESCO. In response to this, the YouTuber released the song in June.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 300,000 views and over 3,000 likes. In the comments section, users condemned the lyrics and asked in which direction Pakistan was heading.

"I feel really really bad that Pakistan is still suffering with this type mentality ...shame on you and your thinking ...and people who are supporting him in comments think about country and your daughters," wrote one user.

"How dare he used such low level language against our sisters ....he must be sacked... Moreover he is using haq haq as background music and uttering obscene words... He must be punished," commented another.

Also Read | Dubai Woman Reveals Millionaire Husband Spent ₹ 60 Lakh On Her Birthday, Shares Video

"I am really shocked to see this Nonsense man, education is fundamental right for everyone, no matter if it's for boy or girl and this is not necessary every girl taking education is doing bad things. 75% people in Pakistan are full of this extremist mentality that is why we are not progressing like other countries in the world. Mother is first school of every child and she should be educated to raise a good citizen," wrote a third user.

"I am shocked that how this lyrics are made to attack women. Shame on the people who are supporting it. Why don't you talk about men who also attend school... THIS IS NOT ISLAM. SHAME ON THEM," expressed a fourth user.

One YouTuber also took a dig at Hafiz Hasan Iqbal Chishti's video. He released a video on YouTube channel Ex-Muslim Zafar Heretic. Condemning the song and trolling Chisti, the YouTuber said, "Let me tell the song creator that music too is Haram in Islam."