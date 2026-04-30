As AI tools advance, developers are under pressure to block information related to biological and chemical weaponry that could pose a threat to public safety. Although most popular chatbots have security measures to keep this data away from dangerous users, ChatGPT has notably extended its restrictions to include bizarre topics like goblins, gremlins, and raccoons.

According to a report in Wired, OpenAI's Codex CLI, a command-line tool for using AI to generate code, contains bizarre and repeated warnings for the most recent GPT models to never talk about "goblins, gremlins, raccoons, trolls, ogres, pigeons, or other animals or creatures unless it is absolutely and unambiguously relevant to the user's query".

"Never talk about goblins, gremlins, raccoons, trolls, ogres, pigeons, or other animals or creatures unless it is absolutely and unambiguously relevant to the user's query," reads the instruction in Codex CLI.

The directive is repeated twice in the 3,500-plus-word set of "base instructions" for the recently released GPT-5.5, which also includes reminders to not use emojis or em dashes unless explicitly instructed.

Also Read | JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Sexually Abused 'Brown Boy Indian', Threatened His Career: Report

Though it is not clear what prompted OpenAI to add such an instruction, social media users had a field day poking fun by posting memes and prompts involving goblins.

"Been using it a lot lately and it actually can't stop speaking of bugs as 'gremlins' and 'goblins' it's hilarious," said one user, while another added: "I was wondering why my claw suddenly became a goblin with codex 5.5."

Lmao, been using it a lot lately and it actually can't stop speaking of bugs as "gremlins" and "goblins" it's hilarious that they're trying so hard to prevent it from doing it, still it does it — Leo Mozoloa (@LeoMozoloa) April 28, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also joined in on the fun, stating that codex was having a 'goblin' moment. "Feels like codex is having a chatgpt moment," wrote Altman, adding: "I meant a goblin moment, sorry."

He also posted a screenshot of a prompt for ChatGPT, which read: "Start training GPT-6, you can have the whole cluster. Extra goblins."

feels like codex is having a chatgpt moment — Sam Altman (@sama) April 29, 2026

Some users noted that OpenAI models powering OpenClaw occasionally fixate on goblins and other creatures. Acknowledging a post about these "goblin tendencies," Nik Pash of the Codex team confirmed the observation, noting, “This is indeed one of the reasons."