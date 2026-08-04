Watch: OpenAI Faces Online Backlash Over Luxury Influencer Retreat In New York

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has come under online scrutiny after hosting a luxury retreat for social media influencers at Wildflower Farms, an upscale resort in New York's Hudson Valley. The three-day event, described by attendees as an "OpenAI summer camp," was held at the 140-acre property, where nightly room rates typically range from $1,500 to $3,100.

As content creators posted videos featuring private cabins, farm-to-table dining, and branded merchandise such as tote bags and honey jars, internet users quickly raised concerns about the company's marketing strategy and environmental footprint.Critics across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, X, and Reddit accused the ChatGPT maker of "greenwashing" and labelled the pastoral-themed event "dystopian".

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Many users questioned the logic of hosting a nature-focused retreat while operating vast, water-heavy, and energy-intensive data centers required to run advanced artificial intelligence models, as reported by TechCrunch and NBC News.

Some attendees faced intense criticism in their comment sections, with followers asking why creators agreed to promote AI without addressing its broader social and environmental impact.

In response to the criticism, career creator Grace McCarrick defended her attendance on social media, stating that her moral system was not compromised by taking part in conversations about technological change. Tech journalist Taylor Lorenz also weighed in on X, noting that creators were experiencing collective online criticism for attending the event, whilst similar retreats hosted by rival firms had drawn far less scrutiny, according to NBC News.

OpenAI told reporters that the retreat was an educational initiative tied to the recent launch of ChatGPT Work, designed to explain practical uses of its tools through online creators. A spokesperson for the company stated that creators form an important part of its community and play a key role in helping people discover new technologies.

However, as reported by TechCrunch, OpenAI declined to clarify whether attending influencers were paid, whether their travel expenses were fully covered, or if they were under any contractual obligation to post promotional content online.

The backlash highlights growing public anxiety over artificial intelligence, with tech firms facing increased scrutiny over their resource consumption and their attempts to rebuild public trust through creator marketing.