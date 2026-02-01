Online Post Highlighting Tiny Hole In Nail Clippers Sparks Debate

Nail clippers (nail cutters) are something that most people use at least once a month. Now the same clipper has left the social media community intrigued over a post regarding its design, the New York Post reported.

The online debate centred around a small hole in nail clippers as it sparked curiosity among users. It appears that the majority were unaware of its purpose.

"My mother-in-law couldn't stop laughing when she realized I had no idea what the tiny hole in a nail clipper is for. Now I wonder ... am I the only one who never knew?" a post on Facebook read as quoted by the media outlet.

The comment section was flooded with speculations and theories. "Is it to keep your toenail clippings?" one user joked, whereas another said, "Maybe it's a place to store dental floss." "The truth is, the small hole is mainly meant for attaching the nail clipper to other items," a third user added.

What's the actual purpose of the hole?

The hole serves several functions, including attaching the clipper to a keychain, lanyard, or travel pouch, making it easily accessible and preventing loss. "I'll never look at my nail clippers the same way," one user joked.

The design of nail clippers dates back to 1875, with the lever-style model patented by Valentine Fogerty. The inclusion of the small hole was a deliberate design choice, providing structural balance and reducing metal usage without compromising strength.