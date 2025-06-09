Video: Ed The Pet Zebra Finally Captured After Galloping For Days In Tennessee Streets

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ed the zebra, who escaped in Tennessee, was captured after a week on the run. He gained popularity on social media with videos of his escapades in the streets. Authorities located Ed in a pasture near Christiana and safely recaptured him.

Ed the zebra, who was on the run for more than a week in Tennessee, was finally captured, the authorities said. He became a social media sensation with people posting videos of him running amuck in the streets. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the pet zebra was located in a pasture near a subdivision in the Christiana community in central Tennessee.

Ed was recaptured safely on Sunday. He was seen dangling in the air while being airlifted by a helicopter.

"Ed was airlifted and flown by helicopter back to a waiting animal trailer," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office also shared a video of Ed being transported safely in a net. His head was seen sticking out, with some netizens assuming he looked sad.

A zebra named Ed has been on the loose in Tennessee for 5+ days, showing up in neighborhoods, highways & Ring cams.



— Lions Tigers & Bears (@LnsTgersandBrs) June 5, 2025

UPDATE — RUTHERFORD COUNTY: Ed The Zebra has been captured 🦓



— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 8, 2025

Before being recaptured, he was seen over the weekend running along a road in Christiana, Tennessee. A CCTV footage also showed him rampaging through empty streets.

While he was galloping, netizens flooded social media with funny memes with one user saying, "I didn't realize that any jails still had their prisoners wear black and white uniforms..."

Another wrote, "Is someone in Tennessee playing Jumanji?" Meanwhile, one user jokingly wrote, "He's looking for the zebra crossing".

Netizens also raised concerns over Ed's well-being as one user wrote: "It seems that it's enjoying its freedom, but I hope the creature is taken back to the zoo soon, before it gets hurt."

As quoted by CBS News, Ed's owner, Laura Ford, said that a team from Texas helped capture him and he is "safe and 100% healthy".

"This has been a long, stressful week and I am so happy that it ended the way it did and no one got hurt," she added.