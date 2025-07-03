UK-Based YouTuber Fakes Death To Get Refund From Airline

Maximilian Arthur Fosh, a UK-based YouTuber, "died" to get a refund from an airline for a flight he missed, he revealed in a recent video titled "I Technically Died". He discovered a loophole in the airline's policy that allowed refunds in case of bereavement or death.

The 30-year-old said, "Two months ago, I booked a flight. A flight I then couldn't go on. When I tried to apply for a refund, I found a cheeky legal clause that airlines use that lots of people fall foul of... The submissions? Code that doesn't even run... I technically died."

Watch the video here:

Fosh travelled to the Principality of Seborga, a micronation in Italy, known for its unrecognised status. He got a death certificate from Princess Nina Menegatto. He also met with the princess and learned about the micronation's history.

With the death certificate, Fosh submitted a refund request to the airline, which initially accepted it and asked for his bank details. However, his lawyer advised him not to proceed with the refund, calling it "fraudulent".

Fosh even dialled his legal counsel, who in the video said, "It's not fraud, but it is fraudulent... normally I would let you, but this time I really have to put my foot down." However, Fosh went ahead and decided not to claim the refund of $50, but didn't get it.

Fosh, with over 4.7 million followers on YouTube, created this content to showcase his creativity and challenge the airline's policies.

One user said, "Imagine faking your own death and then asking your lawyer if it's okay."

"Getting a small Italian City state to aid you in fraudulent behaviour is so 1850's," a second said.

"I mean it wouldn't be fraud considering the airline didn't specify you had to be deceased, just a death certificate. And if that's their clause for refunds then getting a death certificate legally, shouldn't be counted as fraud. It's up to the airline to be specific and clear about these things," a third said.