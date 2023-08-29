'Onam Swag': Girl's Flawless Skating Wearing Kerala's Kasavu Saree Stuns Internet

Social media users were impressed by the girl's skating skills.

Onam is being enthusiastically celebrated across the entire state of Kerala. The ongoing festivities are filling the atmosphere with happiness and excitement, bringing joy to people of all walks of life. An integral aspect of this traditional festival is the Kasavu saree, a cherished attire worn by women in Kerala, especially during occasions like Onam and other significant events.

A video of a young girl showcasing her skating skills while wearing Kasavu saree has captured the attention of social media users. The video stars five-year-old Airah Aymen Khan and was recorded by photographer Navaf Sharafudheen. This footage was captured at a private skatepark located in Kochi.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over a million views on Instagram, with several people commenting on the interesting post.

The 10-day-long harvest festival, Onam, will end today (August 29) with Thiruvonam. The celebrations began on August 20 with Atham. The festival is considered a time of feasting and cultural bonding, bringing people from all walks of life together.

On August 28, people celebrated Uthradam, considered the penultimate day. The day holds immense importance, as people welcome the spirit of King Mahabali, a benevolent and righteous ruler known as "Sukrutha Yuga" - the golden era.

History of Onam festival

Onam celebrates the homecoming of the Asura King Mahabali from the Patal Lok. Despite being a demon king, Mahabali was said to be generous and his era was considered the golden time for Kerala. This is the reason why his return is widely celebrated.

Legend has it that King Mahabali defeated the Gods and took over the three worlds. That's also said to be the reason Gods resented him and urged Lord Vishnu to help them fight the demon king. Since Mahabali was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, he found it difficult to take sides in battle.

Therefore, he decided to visit King Mahabali in his Vamana (poor Brahmin) avatar and made the demon king agree to his wish for property rights over a piece of land that measures "three paces".

Then Vamana grew in size and covered everything the king ruled in just two steps. Abiding by his words, Mahabali offered his head for the third step. This impressed lord Vishnu, who allowed him to return to earth once every year, celebrated as Onam.