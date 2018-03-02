On Holi, A Message From Mumbai Police: Paint The Town Safe

Our plan this #Holi ? To #PaintTheTownSafe ! What's yours? pic.twitter.com/qfI7p1d39O— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 28, 2018
A promise to always be there to #PaintTheTownSafe ! Wish you all a very #HappyHoli. Celebrate responsibly. pic.twitter.com/5hnN1qgljQ— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 2, 2018
Well! we smell multiple violations here! #PaintTheTownSafe#Holipic.twitter.com/putbGPLvO0— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 1, 2018
Mumbai's Commissioner of Police DD Padsalgikar also tweeted Holi greetings:
May you always be coloured in your favourite colours of happiness & prosperity #HappyHolipic.twitter.com/xsnAJo0Q4v— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) March 2, 2018
The Internet often gives Mumbai Police's social media team a big thumbs up, whether its for their witty tweets on Baahubali, reel-life villains or the God of cricket himself, Sachin Tendulkar. Similarly, the Holi social media campaign has impressed Twitterati.
"Happy Holi Mumbai Police... because of you, we are feeling safe... love you Mumbai police," tweets one Mumbaikar.
"Wishing everyone in Mumbai Police and they families Happy Holi. Many of you are on duty and not with the families today... thank you for your dedication to keep us and the city safe," comments another.
