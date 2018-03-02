On Holi, A Message From Mumbai Police: Paint The Town Safe

Happy Holi 2018: Celebrating the festival of colours today? Mumbai Police has a message for you!

A promise to always be there to #PaintTheTownSafe ! Wish you all a very #HappyHoli. Celebrate responsibly. pic.twitter.com/5hnN1qgljQ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 2, 2018

May you always be coloured in your favourite colours of happiness & prosperity #HappyHolipic.twitter.com/xsnAJo0Q4v — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) March 2, 2018

"Burra na mano Holi hai (Don't mind, it's Holi)" - that's an excuse used far too frequently to pass off hooliganism for Holi celebrations. And as India celebrates the festival of colours Holi today, Mumbai Police has some pretty simple but effective advice: celebrate responsibly. Using the hashtag #PaintTheTownSafe, Mumbai Police has posted a series of tweets wishing netizens a Happy Holi. Their Holi wishes, however, come with a firm warning: paint the town safe.Mumbai's Commissioner of Police DD Padsalgikar also tweeted Holi greetings:The Internet often gives Mumbai Police's social media team a big thumbs up, whether its for their witty tweets on Baahubali reel-life villains or the God of cricket himself, Sachin Tendulkar . Similarly, the Holi social media campaign has impressed Twitterati."Happy Holi Mumbai Police... because of you, we are feeling safe... love you Mumbai police," tweets one Mumbaikar."Wishing everyone in Mumbai Police and they families Happy Holi. Many of you are on duty and not with the families today... thank you for your dedication to keep us and the city safe," comments another. "Happy Holi to all the Men in Khaki! Though am not a Mumbaikar but still am a big time fan of your work. Especially the way you people communicate i.e the creatives, they are brilliant. I mean above this world. Hats off to each one of you #MenInKhaki," writes a third.Looking to send friends and family Holi greetings today? Click here for Holi messages and greetings Click for more trending news

