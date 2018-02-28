Happy Holi 2018: Messages, Images, Wishes, Pics And Greetings To Share With Loved Ones On Festival Of Colours Happy Holi 2018: The Hindu festival of Holi marks the end of winter and beginning of spring. It is also the day to forgive enemies and let go of grudges. Celebrate Holi with vibrant colours and these messages you can share with your loved one.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT Happy Holi 2018: The festival of colours Holi will be celebrated on Friday March 2, this year New Delhi: The festival of colours Holi is finally here. The colourful festival of Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 2 this year. It is preceded by Holika Dahan which is observed the night before. On Holika Dahan or chhoti Holi as it is popularly known, families gather around a bonfire. The fire of Holika Dahan signifies the triumph of good over evil. The day after, the festival of Holi is celebrated among friends and family and it is all about colours. The Hindu festival of Holi marks the end of winter and beginning of spring. Holi is also the day to forgive enemies and let go of grudges. The joyous occasion of Holi is usually celebrated with colours and flowers while dancing to songs about the festival and topped with scrumptious gujiyas and thandai. But if you are far away from your family this Holi or want to send across a wish to someone special, we've compiled some Holi greetings you can share with them this festival of colours.

Here is the list of Holi messages, images, quotes to share with family and loved ones:



Every day needs to be colorful, but seldom it is. So, stock up for a whole year! Happy Holi!



May your life be filled with happiness and may you be successful in whatever you do. Wishing you a very happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2018: Share this image with family and friends



Hope the canvas of your life is painted with beautiful colours. Happy Holi to you and your family!

Happy Holi 2018: Wish your near and dear ones with this Holi image



If wishes come in rainbow colors, then I would send the brightest one to say Happy Holi.

Happy Holi 2018: A special holi wish for your loved ones

Dher saari khushiyon se bhara ho aapka sansaar

Yahi dua hai hamaari har baar

Holi umang bhari ho mere yaar



May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in. Happy Holi.

Happy Holi 2018: Forward this colourful Holi image to your family

Sneh ke rang se rang do duniya sari

Ye rang na jaane koi jaat na koi Boli

Aapko advance me Happy Holi!



Click for more





The festival of colours Holi is finally here. The colourful festival of Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 2 this year. It is preceded by Holika Dahan which is observed the night before. On Holika Dahan or chhoti Holi as it is popularly known, families gather around a bonfire. The fire of Holika Dahan signifies the triumph of good over evil. The day after, the festival of Holi is celebrated among friends and family and it is all about colours. The Hindu festival of Holi marks the end of winter and beginning of spring. Holi is also the day to forgive enemies and let go of grudges. The joyous occasion of Holi is usually celebrated with colours and flowers while dancing to songs about the festival and topped with scrumptious gujiyas and thandai. But if you are far away from your family this Holi or want to send across a wish to someone special, we've compiled some Holi greetings you can share with them this festival of colours.Every day needs to be colorful, but seldom it is. So, stock up for a whole year! Happy Holi!May your life be filled with happiness and may you be successful in whatever you do. Wishing you a very happy Holi!Bright colours, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of a perfect Holi. Wish you a very happy and colourful Holi!Hope the canvas of your life is painted with beautiful colours. Happy Holi to you and your family!Auspicious red. Sun-kissed gold. Soothing silver. Pretty purple. Blissful blue. Forever green. I wish you and all family members the most colorful Holi. Happy Holi! If wishes come in rainbow colors, then I would send the brightest one to say Happy Holi.Rango ke tyohar mein sabhi rango ki ho bharmaarDher saari khushiyon se bhara ho aapka sansaarYahi dua hai hamaari har baarHoli umang bhari ho mere yaarMay God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in. Happy Holi.Pyar ke rang se bharo pichkariSneh ke rang se rang do duniya sariYe rang na jaane koi jaat na koi BoliAapko advance me Happy Holi!Click for more trending news