'May This Festival Fill Everyone's Life With Harmony': JP Nadda On Holi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda celebrated Holi at his residence in the national capital on Monday.

"Best wishes to all of you on the holy festival of enthusiasm, joy and happiness, Holi. I wish that this holy festival of colours fills everyone's life with mutual love, harmony and goodwill," Nadda posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Holi to the people of the country on Monday and said it embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature.

In a message on X, the Vice President said, "Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring. It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature. May the colours of #Holi fill our lives with happiness, hope and harmony."

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his greetings to the people on the festival of colours, and celebrated Holi with the National Security Guard (NSG) at his residence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his greetings to the people on the festival of colours, Holi, wishing happiness, prosperity, harmony and new energy in everyone's life.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen for the great festival of colours and joy, Holi. May this festival of happiness bring colours of prosperity and harmony into the lives of all of you and become a medium for the transmission of new energy," Amit Shah posted from his official X handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended greetings to the country's citizens on the eve of Holi on Sunday.

In a post on social media platform X, the PM said, "I extend my Holi wishes to all my fellow citizens of the country."

"May this traditional festival, ornamented with colours of affection and harmony, bring new energy and enthusiasm into all your lives," he said.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called 'Holika Dahan', signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent considerable time in the region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also reflects the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.

