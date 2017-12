Mumbai Police Take On Reel-Life Villains In Creative Online Campaign

Momgambo is one of the many Bollywood villains to be included in Mumbai Police's latest campaign.

Tu haan kar... ya na kar...it's your prerogative K K K K 'Kiran' #IfVillainsWereInMumbaipic.twitter.com/pALJQYuDN0 - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 8, 2017

Making sure no games can be played with the safety of Mumbai #IfVillainsWereInMumbaipic.twitter.com/2VgxkxTLUe - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 9, 2017

Sending all the bad men where they deserve to be #IfVillainsWereInMumbaipic.twitter.com/sUchyPl7DA - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 10, 2017

PR agency of Mumbai Police need pat on their backs. https://t.co/BajrfX1dBU - RAHUL SODHI (@imerahul) December 8, 2017

Mumbai Police tweets got the sass. Let the villains know it was you @MumbaiPolice Great going!! https://t.co/7QVsLFE58H - Jincey Jose (@Jincey285) December 9, 2017

Great spirit, keep going, salute to ur efforts - Sunil j (@shuniljaiswar) December 5, 2017

Mumbai Police is on an intense social media drive to deter criminals - and to do so, they are telling them what would have happened to fictional and reel-life criminals if they had actually existed in Mumbai. (Spoiler alert: Most of them would have ended up behind the bars). Their latest social media campaign makes use of the hashtag 'If Villains Were In Mumbai' to imagine what would have happened to everyone from Mr India's Mogambo to Ram Lakhan's Kesariya Vilayati, had they been in Mumbai.Curious? Take a look:The creatives have been hugely appreciated on Twitter, where each tweet has gained thousands of 'likes'.Here is what people are saying about Mumbai Police's 'if villains were in Mumbai' hashtag:This isn't the first time that Mumbai Police's Twitter game has won them admirers. Just a month ago, their tweet calling out actor Varun Dhawan for not following traffic rules had won them applause.Click for more trending news