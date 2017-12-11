Mumbai Police Take On Reel-Life Villains In Creative Online Campaign

Curious? Take a look:
Hail safe Mumbai #IfVillainsWereInMumbaipic.twitter.com/7kBZsR8DMK- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 6, 2017
Tu haan kar... ya na kar...it's your prerogative K K K K 'Kiran' #IfVillainsWereInMumbaipic.twitter.com/pALJQYuDN0- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 8, 2017
Making sure no games can be played with the safety of Mumbai #IfVillainsWereInMumbaipic.twitter.com/2VgxkxTLUe- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 9, 2017
He- Plata o Plomo?- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 7, 2017
We-YOU #IfVillainsWereInMumbaipic.twitter.com/lZpLirtgWI
Sending all the bad men where they deserve to be #IfVillainsWereInMumbaipic.twitter.com/sUchyPl7DA- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 10, 2017
The creatives have been hugely appreciated on Twitter, where each tweet has gained thousands of 'likes'.
Here is what people are saying about Mumbai Police's 'if villains were in Mumbai' hashtag:
PR agency of Mumbai Police need pat on their backs. https://t.co/BajrfX1dBU- RAHUL SODHI (@imerahul) December 8, 2017
Mumbai Police tweets got the sass. Let the villains know it was you @MumbaiPolice Great going!! https://t.co/7QVsLFE58H- Jincey Jose (@Jincey285) December 9, 2017
Great spirit, keep going, salute to ur efforts- Sunil j (@shuniljaiswar) December 5, 2017
This isn't the first time that Mumbai Police's Twitter game has won them admirers. Just a month ago, their tweet calling out actor Varun Dhawan for not following traffic rules had won them applause.
Click for more trending news