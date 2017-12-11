Mumbai Police Take On Reel-Life Villains In Creative Online Campaign

From Rahul in 'Darr' to Joffrey Baratheon in 'Game of Thrones', here's what would happen if these villains descended on the Maximum City.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: December 11, 2017 16:15 IST
Momgambo is one of the many Bollywood villains to be included in Mumbai Police's latest campaign.

Mumbai Police is on an intense social media drive to deter criminals - and to do so, they are telling them what would have happened to fictional and reel-life criminals if they had actually existed in Mumbai. (Spoiler alert: Most of them would have ended up behind the bars). Their latest social media campaign makes use of the hashtag 'If Villains Were In Mumbai' to imagine what would have happened to everyone from Mr India's Mogambo to Ram Lakhan's Kesariya Vilayati, had they been in Mumbai.

Curious? Take a look:
 
The creatives have been hugely appreciated on Twitter, where each tweet has gained thousands of 'likes'.

Here is what people are saying about Mumbai Police's 'if villains were in Mumbai' hashtag:
 
This isn't the first time that Mumbai Police's Twitter game has won them admirers. Just a month ago, their tweet calling out actor Varun Dhawan for not following traffic rules had won them applause.



 

