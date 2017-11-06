Is This Sachin Tendulkar's 'Best Shot Ever'? Mumbai Police Thinks So Here is what the Mumbai Police thinks is Sachin Tendulkar's 'best shot'

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has set innumerable records on the cricket field, but it was something that he did off the field that Mumbai Police calls his 'best shot ever'. On November 3, Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of himself wearing a seat belt in a bid to promote road safety and lead by example. The tweet, which received over 30,000 'likes', was praised by many, but perhaps the most important seal of approval came from Mumbai Police, who lauded his decision to wear a seat belt.See Sachin's tweet and Mumbai Police's response below:Here is what the ace cricketer postedAnd here is what Mumbai Police had to say in responseThis isn't the first time that Sachin Tendulkar has advocated road safety. In April this year, he won hearts when he asked his fans to wear helmets while driving.Mumbai Police's Twitter account is also well-known for promoting road safety through pop culture references and puns.Click for more trending news