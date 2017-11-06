Is This Sachin Tendulkar's 'Best Shot Ever'? Mumbai Police Thinks So

See Sachin's tweet and Mumbai Police's response below:
Here is what the ace cricketer posted
November 3, 2017
And here is what Mumbai Police had to say in response
This is possibly @sachin_rt s best shot ever! #SafetyFirsthttps://t.co/kd6ZzBG02j- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 3, 2017
This isn't the first time that Sachin Tendulkar has advocated road safety. In April this year, he won hearts when he asked his fans to wear helmets while driving.
Mumbai Police's Twitter account is also well-known for promoting road safety through pop culture references and puns.
