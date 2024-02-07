On Camera, Bengaluru Bikers Crash While Trying To Record McLaren Supercar

The incident took place on Bengaluru's Vittal Mallya road.

In an attempt to record a video of a McLaren supercar, two scooty riders collided with another biker and narrowly escaped a fatal accident. The incident took place on Bengaluru's Vittal Mallya road and was caught on camera. The clip, shared on X by user ThirdEye, showed the scooty riders chasing a McLaren supercar in a bid to record a video of the high-end vehicle for social media. However, what began as an endeavour to document the supercar turned into a mishap as the scooty riders lost balance after crashing into the supercar from behind, leading to a series of collisions and causing multiple bikers to fall.

Sharing the clip on X, user ThirdEye wrote, "Biker who was tailing a McLaren supercar on Vittal Mallya road, collided with each other. People are so obsessed with capturing videos of supercars and creating Instagram reels".

Take a look at the video below:

Biker 🏍 who was tailing a McLaren supercar 🏎 on Vittal Mallya road, collided with each other. People are so obsessed with capturing videos of supercars and creating Instagram reels 🤦#RoadSafety#TrafficIncident#Bengalurupic.twitter.com/6doQEKkqE4 — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) February 6, 2024

Since being shared, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media, but the date of the accident is unknown. On the X, the clip has accumulated more than 103,000 views. It has also triggered a discussion about road safety issues caused due to people's obsession with recording videos for social media.

In the comments section, while some users criticised the scooty riders, others raised concerns about road safety. "that crashes of the bikes must be really painful and surely is SUPER exepensive - just like the car's service. Obsession is the beginning of pain," wrote one user. "this should be made illegal. They're endangering themselves and everyone else on the roads," commented another.

A third user tagged the official account of the Bengaluru traffic police and wrote, "You need to do something about this on weekends. So many people gather and supercars drive at abnormal speed on roads to show off. Traffic policing is gone from average to bad in the last 2 years. Not trying to be political". "Idiots everywhere and the innocent shouldnt have to suffer," expressed a fourth.

Notably, Bengaluru is on the list of cities with the worst traffic, the report by the Amsterdam-based location technology specialist TomTom showed. The TomTom Traffic Index evaluated 387 cities across 55 countries on six continents by their average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions. It found that Bengaluru (6) and Pune (7) were the two Indian cities that were named among the world's ten worst traffic-hit cities in 2023. In Bengaluru, the average travel time per 10 km in 2023 was 28 minutes 10 seconds, while in Pune, it was 27 minutes 50 seconds, the TomTom report said.