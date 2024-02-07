CRED CEO Kunal Shah Once Worked As Delivery Boy. Read His Story

In the comments section, users called Mr Shah's journey "inspirational".

Kunal Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of fintech company CRED, was forced to work as a delivery agent and as a data entry operator when his family went bankrupt, Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Mr Bikhchandani revealed that he met Mr Shah at a coffee shop in Delhi and found that he worked odd jobs when he was younger. "Sitting with Kunal Shah at a coffee shop in Delhi. In a world of IIT IIM Founders he stands out as a philosophy graduate from Wilson College in Mumbai," Mr Bikhchandani wrote on X.

"I asked him why he studied philosophy - is it that his marks in Class 12 only gave him admission in that subject or was it out of interest in philosophy. He told me it was neither. His family had gone bankrupt and he had to work as a delivery boy and a data entry operator full time. And philosophy was the only subject where the classes were from 8am to 10am. Salute," Info Edge founder tweeted.

Mr Bikhchandani shared the post a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 509,000 views. In the comments section, users called Mr Shah's journey "inspirational".

"Hard work attracts success. Some start early, get some early success & then stop. Others start later, but continue for longer & succeed better," wrote one user. "Wow! That's wonderful. Didn't know this side of @kunalb11 Come to think he does get philosophical occasionally," commented another.

"Truly inspirational. This shows nothing is impossible in life. Determination with sustained efforts over long periods of time get you success," expressed a third user. "Kudos to Kunal Shah who is an inspiration and so many other strugglers whose stories not known to people at large but they kept going," added a fourth.

Meanwhile, earlier, Mr Shah revealed that he draws a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. On being asked why he chose to keep his salary relatively low, Mr Shah shared in an Instagram story that he believes he shouldn't draw a large salary until the fintech company turns profitable.

"I don't believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past," he wrote.