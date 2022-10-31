Old Video Of An Octopus Forming 'Defensive Balloon' Goes Viral Again, Leaves Internet Amazed

The post garnered more than 3,500 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.

Octopuses are beautiful but strange creatures. They have a variety of self-defence methods such as dispelling ink and camouflaging themselves to blend in with different environments. They can even amputate their own limbs to escape the clutches of a predator.

Now, an old video showing a rather peculiar behaviour of the marine animal is gaining traction on social media yet again. Shared on Reddit just a few hours ago, the short clip, which was originally shared in 2019, showed an octopus "ballooning" up and appearing considerably larger than it is in order to defend itself.

"An octopus at 1,600 metres bsl (below sea level) forming a defensive balloon," the caption of the post read, which garnered more than 3,500 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the octopus was seen spreading its arms like a large net. It was seen blowing itself up like a parachute and turning its body and eight legs into a giant balloon.

Internet users were simply left amazed by the short video. In the comment section, one user wrote, "I have no clue what I'm looking at but I'm here for it haha". Another jokingly said, "Man I'm starting to believe the sailors that saw sea monsters were telling the truth".

A third commented, "Absolutely incredible," while a fourth added, "Sometimes it's still mind-boggling to me that we can see these beautiful mysterious creatures down in the depths of the oceans. Simply amazing".

Meanwhile, speaking of octopuses, earlier a video showing a rare species of glass octopus floating in the sea had taken the internet by storm. The video was posted by 'The Oxygen Project' and it featured a marine creature living deep down in the vast ocean.

The video amassed more than 20,000 views and hundreds of likes. Internet users were left fascinated by the mysterious creature, which is also known as Vitreledonella richardi.



