Video Shows Frogs Nestled in Dahlia Flowers, Internet Is All Hearts

A frog nestled in a dahlia flower.

In scientific terms, animals are consumers and they all depend on plants for survival. Some eat plants directly, while others eat animals that eat the plants. There are also some plants that depend on animals to help spread their seed.

Keeping science aside, in a video doing rounds on the social media, one can see a few tiny frogs nestled inside some dahlia flowers. It's too cute to watch and surely will melt your heart.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of Snohomish Lavender Farm on September 29. "Stop right now! So freaking adorable. The frogs have been favoriting this dahlia all season," reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video has garnered over 72 lakh views and 3 lakh likes. According to the video, the flower is known as berry ball dahlia.

Many internet users were left pleasantly surprised by this peaceful and cute co-existence. A user wrote, "I love your Frog condos. Beautiful. Nature in all it's glory." A second user added, "Never seen a frog inside a flower before! I wonder how they feel sitting there." "Mother Nature provides, homes for the young ones. Beautiful! But they outgrow their homes too..." said a third.

"Oh my heavens! It's an apartment complex," added a fourth user.

According to the Instagram page, the farm is located in Snohomish, a city in Washington State of the United States.

The video has also been reposted across various social media platforms.

