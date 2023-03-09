Old Video: Elon Musk's Hilarious Dance Moves At Tesla Event Amuses Internet

The video has garnered more than 576,000 views and over 3,500 likes.

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter, is known for his eccentric behaviour. Now, an old video showing his bizarre dance moves during a 2020 event at Tesla's plant in Shanghai has sparked a wave of amusement across the internet.

The clip was shared on Twitter on Monday by user 'Tesla Owners Silicone Valley'. It showed Mr Musk breaking into an awkward dance and even stripping off his jacket to reveal an NSFW (Not safe for work) T-shirt with a cartoon of the factory. "@elonmusk knows how to get down," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

.@elonmusk knows how to get down pic.twitter.com/yIwcByxAuL — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) March 6, 2023

According to CNN, Elon Musk broke into an awkward dance at his company's plant, Tesla Gigafactory, in Shanghai, China. The event was held to celebrate the first deliveries of made-in-China electric vehicles by Tesla in 2020.

In the clip, Mr Musk was seen walking on the stage at the event for employees and Tesla owners. He was seen removing his blazer and bopping around like no one was watching.

Twitter users were quick to react to the now-viral video. "He's silly and super mischievous, I think he's pretty awesome," wrote one user. "He likely can afford dance lessons. It would be a good investment for him," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "One thing money can't buy is Rhythm you either have it or you don't," while a fourth added, "I have an unhealthy obsession with how much I fancy him, EVEN with the dad dancing."

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 576,000 views and over 3,500 likes.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Mr Musk himself also joked about his dance video on Twitter. "At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!!" he wrote while sharing the clip.

