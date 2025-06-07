SSC Hindi Translator Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Monthly Salary More Than Rs 1 lakh

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Staff Selection Commission has begun application process for Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially started the application process for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025. Eligible candidates interested in roles such as Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in various government departments can now apply online at ssc.gov.in. The last date to register is June 26, 2025, by 11 pm.

Key Dates To Remember

Application Submission: June 5 to June 26, 2025

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: June 27, 2025 (till 11 pm)

Application Correction Window: July 1 to July 2, 2025 (till 11 pm)

Paper-I Computer-Based Exam: August 12, 2025

Candidates facing difficulties during the application process can contact the SSC helpdesk at 180093063 (Toll Free).

Posts And Vacancies

The recruitment aims to fill around 437 Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts in various ministries and departments under the Central Government. The roles offered under this drive include Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT), Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Senior Hindi Translator (SHT), Senior Translator (ST), and Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF. The final number of vacancies will be confirmed later on the SSC website.

The pay scale for most positions such as JHT, JT, JTO, and Sub-Inspector is at Level-6, with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. Senior-level posts like SHT and ST fall under Level-7, offering a salary between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years of age. Detailed qualifications, age relaxations, and other eligibility requirements are provided in the official notification on the SSC portal. Candidates are advised to read the criteria carefully before applying.

How To Apply

Go to the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the "Apply" tab and select "Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025"

Register as a new user (if not registered before)

Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Applicants are advised to fill out the application form with utmost care, as corrections will only be allowed during the correction window.

For more information, including updates on post-wise and category-wise vacancies, candidates should regularly check the official SSC website under the "Tentative Vacancies" section.