Bill Gates Shares Pics From His India Trip, Says 'I Love Visiting Because...'

In his Instagram post, Mr Gates expressed his desire to return to the country soon.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates returned to the United States after a week-long visit to India where he met a number of politicians, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and social workers among others. Now, summing up his visit, Mr Gates shared a bunch of pictures from his trip and expressed his desire to return to the country soon.

Taking to Instagram, the billionaire philanthropist posted photos from his visit featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bridge champion Anshul Bhatt, YouTuber and 'Mismatched' star Prajakta Koli, NGO workers, his e-rickshaw drive among other activities.

"I just returned from my visit to India, and I can't wait to go back again. I love visiting India because every trip is an incredible opportunity to learn," Mr Gates wrote in the caption of his post.

Take a look below:

Further, Mr Gates said, "During my travels last week in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, I met some amazing people who taught me how they are using the power of innovation, science, and collaboration to find solutions to the world's health, climate, and development challenges."

Notably, during his trip to India, Mr Gates interacted with a number of high-profile personalities in India, including PM Modi, industrialist Anand Mahindra, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, Zerodha founder Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani and Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others.

In his recent blog, GatesNotes, the billionaire philanthropist praised the country for its "amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation" and said these vaccines saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented other diseases around the globe.

Mr Gates also praised the nation for embracing digital payments during the pandemic and noted that at least 300 million people, including 200 million women, received emergency digital payments. He said India's G20 presidency is an excellent opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in the country can benefit the world and to help other countries adopt them.