What Bill Gates Told Anshul Bhatt, Youngest Bridge Champion, During India Visit

Mr Gates has praised the young champion previously too

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates made the most of his India visit by meeting and interacting with several influential and inspiring personalities. Recently, he met 13-year-old bridge player Anshul Bhatt, who scripted history last year by becoming the youngest winner at the World Youth Bridge Championship in Italy.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Gates, who appears to share his love of cards, shared a small video highlighting the achievements of the teenager, and also shared a brief snippet of their meeting. ''I got to meet Anshul while I was In India,'' reads a text insert on the video.

''It was fun meeting Anshul and picking his brain about our favourite pastime. Anshul, if you're ever looking for a new bridge partner, I'm your guy,'' Mr Gates wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

''We talked about how we both like to play online and what it feels like to be the youngest player at the table. Looking forward to playing bridge with you soon,'' he further said.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time Mr Gates has praised the young champion. A month after Anshul scripted history, Mr Bhatt gave a shout-out to him and tweeted, ''Very fun to learn more about the new youth world champion in my favourite pastime. Here's a belated congratulations, Anshul Bhatt!."

Anshul Bhatt, who is from Mumbai, scripted history on August 10 when he won the under-16 World Youth Transnational Bridge Championships in Salsomaggiore, Italy. The prodigy became the youngest winner of the championship.

He bagged a total of three gold medals, including one for overall performance. Before the tournament, Anshul also received a phone call from Sachin Tendulkar.

Notably, the tricky card game involves four players who are divided into two opposing pairs. The pairs play with a deck of 52 cards and first bid against one another in an auction to fix a contract. Following this, one pair-the declarer and dummy-tries to full fill the contract while the other pair, which is the defenders, oppose that.