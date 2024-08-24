Old Note Urging Differently Abled To 'Come Upstairs' To Use Lift Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage Online

The post has accumulated more than 85,000 upvotes.

Wheelchair assistance for differently-abled individuals has long been a pressing issue in many areas. While some buildings offer accessible facilities, others fall short with inadequate ramps. Amid this, a picture of an old note outside a building has left social media users baffled. The note instructs people to climb upstairs and inform a staff member that they need to use the life designed for them. In a Reddit post, user 'emotional_platypuss' shared the image of the note. "To use the disabled lift, please come upstairs to the buffet and notify a member of staff so that we can turn the power on. Thank you," it read.

The post was shared just a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 85,000 upvotes. In the comments sections, users expressed their disappointment with the person who put up the note. Some even pointed out that there was a typo in the note.

"Either they're so cheap they don't want to 'waste power' on anyone who isn't disabled using the lift. Or the lift doesn't actually work at all. They just had to put one in because of disability ordinances and this is their way of "complying" without actually complying," wrote one user.

"It's amazing that people can be smart enough to make this sign, yet not smart enough to realize how damn stupid it is. Look, I know it isn't hard to make a sign. But going by the content of the sign, I'm impressed the makers even know how to put their pants on," sarcastically commented another user.

"In order to access the lift please climb this ladder, swing down the rope, swim through the pool, punch the alligator, crawl through that pipe, escape the lion, then let us know so we can turn on the power," added a third user.

"I encountered one like this, but it didn't have a sign, so I entered the gate, closed it, and hit the button. Nothing. I tried to exit, but nope, now the gate was locked. Great, so now I trapped myself. No phone number, no phone, no call button, no one around. I tried yelling to see if someone was up top to help, but no good," a fourth user shared.

"I found their website and their phone number and called it, but no one answered. 15 minutes in sweltering heat later (it was outside, in a back parking lot, in the full sun during midsummer), and I finally got someone on the phone. Apparently, the lift wasn't working properly, and now I was trapped. It took them another 15 minutes to force it open. Now, I'm not in a wheelchair, but I do have issues standing for long times, and there was no seat," added the user.