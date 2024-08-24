Japan TV Anchor Fired Over Social Media Post Criticising Men's Body Odour

The anchor's post prompted scrutiny of her private life, including her divorce.

A Tokyo-based television news anchor was fired from her job and faced online backlash after a controversial post on social media in which she criticised men's hygiene habits. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Yuri Kawaguchi, 29, is a freelance announcer known for her feminist views. She also works as a lecturer on harassment prevention. She faced severe backlash online after she claimed that men's body odour was hard to endure and suggested they shower more often.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Ms Kawaguchi voiced her frustration about men's hygiene during the sweltering summer months, per the outlet. "I'm really sorry if there's a personal situation, but the smell of men in the summer or the body odour of unsanitary people is so uncomfortable," she wrote, advising men to shower more frequently and use deodorant.

"I want to be clean, so I take several showers a day, use freshening wipes, and apply sweat inhibitors year-round. I think more men should do this," the 29-year-old added.

Ms Kawaguchi's post, perceived as discriminatory against men, offended many online. "Only blaming men is infuriating and undoubtedly discrimination. Women, especially older women, can have body odour too. I'm really uncomfortable with this," one social media user wrote.

Her post also prompted scrutiny of her private life, including her divorce. She was labelled as a "materialistic woman out of touch with the struggles of ordinary people".

As the controversy escalated, Ms Kawaguchi issued a public apology and removed the post. "This time, because of my careless remarks, many people were upset and hurt. I will deeply reflect on this. In the future, I will work hard not to hurt anyone with my remarks. I am really sorry," she said.

However, the apology did little to quell the uproar. VOICE, the agency that managed Ms Kawaguchi, announced that it was terminating her contract, citing "defamation of the honour of the opposite sex" as the reason. In a statement, the agency said it had received numerous complaints and emails, and stressed that it was against their principles for a professional to use language that harms others and causes discomfort.

Another firm which hired the anchor as a lecturer for harassment prevention education also terminated her contract. But the decision of these two companies was criticised by Japanese netizens as "too extreme". While some said that the 29-year-old's dismissal shows a mirror to the challenges faced by women in a male-dominated society in Japan, most were not kind.

"A woman asks men to be tidy and maintain decorum, yet it triggers outrage. It just shows that Japan has been a male-dominated society for too long. No matter how dirty men are, as soon as a woman complains, they punish her," one person wrote.

"Why are Japanese men so sensitive? They cannot handle a bit of criticism. Women are expected to maintain beauty, cleanliness, and fitness without complaint, yet men face no such expectations. If that isn't gender bias, then what is?" said another.