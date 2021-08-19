Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shows Us The 'Best Way To Do Meetings'

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal was spotted playing with a dog during a meeting.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal knows the best way to conduct meetings is with a furry friend at hand. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old shared a clip which shows him playing with a dog while in the middle of a work meeting. According to Business Standard, the Ola Electric campus in Bengaluru is home to a number of stray dogs. The dogs are collared, fed and taken care of by the company which recently launched its first electric scooter.

In the video shared by Mr Aggarwal, one of Ola's many adopted dogs can be seen enjoying a back rub from the company's CEO. "The best way to do meetings," Bhavish Aggarwal wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

The best way to do meetings ???? pic.twitter.com/xSL0Q6nq3i — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 18, 2021

The video has been viewed over 77,000 times on the microblogging platform, garnering hundreds of 'likes' and comments.

Ola offices are dog-friendly workspaces where employees can bring their pet dogs. The decision to make Ola a dog-friendly workplace was taken after an extensive employee survey in 2019, reports Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, the stray dogs adopted at the Ola campus have free run of the building. Photos that have gone viral on social media show them lounging on sofas inside the campus.

At the launch of Ola's electric scooter at the Ola Campus, it was lovely to see healthy, happy, cared-for dogs with a free run of the building. ????????



???????????? pic.twitter.com/8MVFio6TAI — Maya Sharma (@MayaSharmaNDTV) August 15, 2021

Ola is not the only company to have adopted stray dogs. The Tata Group's global headquarters, Bombay House, has a special kennel for stray dogs living in the area. "In a first for Bombay House, a kennel has been created for the canine friends who have been an integral part of the building for decades," the company said in a statement in 2018, after Bombay House was reopened following a nine-month renovation project.