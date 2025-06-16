Ola Roadster X Electric Motorcycle's Deliveries Start In Delhi

Ola has now kick-started the deliveries for the Roadster X in Delhi. The brand has already started the test rides for its electric bike a few days ago. Prospective customers can book the test ride via the brand's official website or visit their nearest dealership. Also, Ola has announced benefits worth Rs 10,000 for the first 5,000 customers. Here are the details about the Ola Roadster X that you must check out.

Ola Roadster X: Battery And Powertrain

The Ola Roadster X has three battery pack options: a 2.5 kWh, a 3.5 kWh, and a 4.5 kWh battery pack. These battery variants claim to deliver a peak power output of 9 bhp. Meanwhile, the Ola Roadster X+ gets a 4.5 kWh and a 9.1 kWh battery pack option that delivers a peak power of around 14.75 hp.

Ola Roadster X

Ola Roadster X: Range, Acceleration, Top Speed

The Ola Roadster X has an IDC range of 501 km on a single charge. It has a top speed of 125 km/h and is capable of sprinting from 0-40 kmph in just 2.7 seconds.

Ola Roadster X: Features

The Ola Roadster X has a 4.3-inch TFT screen that supports Bluetooth Connectivity for navigation and other utilities. It also offers DIY mode, cruise control, reverse function, and more. Also, all the Roadster variants get brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Ola Roadster X: Price

The Ola Roadster X is available at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Roadster X+ is available at a starting price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).