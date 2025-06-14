New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Spied- New Launches On Anvil?

The engineers at Royal Enfield seem to be working hard with multiple new products in the pipeline. While all the buzz has been around the upcoming 750 cc models and the products of the electric sub-brand, Flying Flea, the manufacturer is silently working on updating the existing models. The latest on the radar is a new avatar of the Super Meteor 650 spotted on the streets of Spain. But are there any major changes in its iteration? Let's find out.

Visually, the Royal Enfield Meteor 650 is the same as its current version. Before going ahead with the details it is to be mentioned that it is not the 750 cc version of the bike, as it has the '650' decal on the side panel. Speculations are that the brand is working on fine tuning the product. Going ahead with the theory, it seems like the brand is improving the suspension setup for a better ride.

Chances are, Royal Enfield might replace the rear springs with new units. The unit spied testing also had a device mounted on the front suspension which suggests that the manufacturer might be working on certain changes. We can expect the bike to arrive with these changes by 2026. Since, there has been no official announcement from RE these are just speculations.

Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is undergoing tests in Ladakh under the supervision of the top bosses of the brand. It was spotted with a design similar to its smaller version and dual-front disc brakes along with a new suspension setup. Alongside, the Himalayan Electric (HIM-E), which might be the first electric off-road capable bike of the brand. Simultaneously, the Flying Flea C6 is also undergoing testing while the prototype has been showcased on different occasions.