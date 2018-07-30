Stray Dogs Get A Special Room At Tata Group's Renovated Bombay House

A picture posted on Facebook by Save Our Strays, a Mumbai-based NGO, shows the kennel.

After a nine-month-long restoration process, the Tata Group reopened Bombay House, its global headquarters in Mumbai, on July 29. The 94-year-old heritage building has been revamped to 'reflect the aspirations of today's employees - modern, agile and collaboration-driven' according to a press release. However, what can easily be one of the most special features of the new office space is a kennel for the stray dogs living around the area.

"In a first for Bombay House, a kennel has been created for the canine friends who have been an integral part of the building for decades," says the official press release.

A picture posted on Facebook by Save Our Strays, a Mumbai-based NGO, shows the kennel. "This is the area where the street dogs living around the area can have a meal, drink water, take shelter from the sun or rain or just chill out," says the post shared with the picture.

While one wall of the room is painted bright yellow, another wall is covered in black and white doodles of dogs. At least six dogs can be seen sitting comfortably in the room. If you're a pet lover, the picture of this special room will definitely tug on your heartstrings.



Since being posted some seven hours before writing this, the picture has collected over 1,200 reactions and more than 600 shares. People on Facebook seem extremely impressed with this room in the iconic building.

"Look at the cutie perched on the window sill... Would love to see a pic of that cartoon wall. Thank you for this lovely share, SOS," says one Facebook user. "Hope other corporate houses also take up such initiative," says another.

Bombay House was inaugurated by Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons on the 114th birth anniversary of JRD Tata, the Former Chairman of Tata Group. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and other employees of the company were also present at the ceremony.