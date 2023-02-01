Ola Boss Bhavish Aggarwal Shows What His Office Looks Like In Morning

In the photo, three dogs can be seen sleeping and relaxing on sofas inside the Ola office.

Several users have reacted to the post. “This is great. We should have more pet-friendly offices,” a person wrote.

Another user said, “Loyal team”.

“I feel they are luckier than most humans out there,” a comment read.

One suggested that the dogs could provide “Z+ security”.

A user wrote, “You need to charge them up, like employees”.

“Taking a break on the office sofa.,” a person wrote..

“My Shitzu also loves to sleep on sofa chairs,” a user said.

Another described the photo as “superb”.

This is not the first time that the Ola boss has shown dogs at his workplace. In August 2021, Bhavish Aggarwal shared a video of himself playing with a dog inside the office. In the clip, he is seen talking to a person while patting the dog. “The best way to do meetings,” the caption read.

In December last year, Mr Aggarwal shared a video showcasing the most creative use of the electric scooter built by his company. It shows an Ola electric scooter parked on an open ground where some men are playing cricket. A man is seen standing beside the scooter while holding a mobile phone, which seems to be wirelessly connected to the vehicle. He uses the scooter's in-built speakers as a megaphone and makes live commentary of the cricket match. “This has to be the most creative use of our vehicle I have seen so far,” Mr Aggarwal wrote.

