Watch: Ola Electric Scooter Used As Megaphone For Cricket Commentary

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a video that, according to him, shows the most creative use of the Ola electric scooter. It shows the vehicle's speakers being used for live cricket commentary.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, an Ola electric scooter is parked on an open ground as some men play local cricket. A man is standing next to the scooter holding a mobile phone, which seems to be connected to the vehicle wirelessly. He uses the scooter's speakers as a megaphone for live cricket commentary while watching a match.

“This has to be the most creative use of our vehicle I have seen so far,” Mr Aggarwal wrote.

“Ye India hai sahab, Bhavish Aggarwal, everything is possible here,” a user wrote.

Another said, “This can be a game changer for commercial vendors…move over megaphones”.

Many appreciated the innovative use of the vehicle.

“Very impressive, cost-effective operations,” a comment read.

“Wow, really innovative usage. Awesome,” a user wrote.

Some claimed that the video was from Odisha.

“This video is from Odisha. You should visit sir!” a person wrote.

A person said, “Haha! Consumers are the real ambassadors!”

One exclaimed, “Indians are always on the next level!”

“Just Indians being Indians,” another said.

This is not the first time an Ola electric scooter has been used creatively. Earlier, a video did rounds on the Internet that showed how the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter saved the day during a Garba event in Gujarat. When the lights went out, the built-in speakers of the scooter were used to play music so that the celebrations don't stop. “We will build a special Navratri mode before next year into MoveOS,” the Ola CEO had said at that time.

