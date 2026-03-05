Oil, Diamonds And Mar-a-Lago: Satirical Cartoon Shows How Trump Allegedly Sees The World

A cartoon titled "Trump's Map of the World," drawn by illustrator Julian Fiebach and shared by the German magazine Der Spiegel, has gone viral on the internet. The cartoon offers a biting, satirical reimagining of the world map through Donald Trump's eyes and mocks his foreign policy, which is often described as "narcissistic and resource-obsessed." The scathing cartoon reduces global geopolitics to a distorted, egocentric scribble where nations and continents are labeled not by geography or history but by what they represent in Trump's personal worldview. Through humor and exaggeration, the cartoon mocks the transactional and self-centered approach often associated with Trump's leadership style.

Instead of depicting nations in the usual way, the sketch presents the world through what appears to be Trump's own way of interpreting it. Many regions are labelled not by their actual names but by resources, business interests, or stereotypes. Words such as "oil," "diamonds," "casino," "tea," and "chips" appear across different parts of the map, implying that places are valued mainly for what they can provide economically or strategically.

At the center lies "Me," an oversized, irregularly shaped landmass dominating what should be North America. This suggests a highly self-focused view of global affairs, where American interests come first and everything else is seen in relation to them. Prominently marked are "Mar-a-Lago" (Trump's Florida resort), "NY" (New York, his birthplace and business hub), a "Casino," and "Wall."

See the image here:

Trump's map of the world, as drawn by Julian Fiebach for DER SPEIGEL. Have a lovely weekend. - DER SPIEGEL Read on Substack

To the north and east, oil-rich regions are tagged "oil" multiple times, including on distorted versions of the Middle East and parts of Russia. Other regions are also reduced to commodities, business opportunities, or political rivals. The drawing makes fun of Trump's often unconventional ideas about international relations, such as his widely discussed suggestion that the US could purchase Greenland.

On the other side of the map, a large part of Asia is labelled "Xi Ping," referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. This reflects the intense geopolitical and economic rivalry between the United States and China during Trump's presidency.

Vladimir Putin gets his own sprawling domain labeled "Putin," complete with "war" scribbled nearby, hinting at Ukraine and broader aggression. Europe shrinks to a tiny "EU" sliver attached to the "Riviera," while Africa is reduced to "diamonds."

Other parts of the world are also portrayed through blunt stereotypes. Scattered islands bear dismissive labels like "idiots" and "cold."