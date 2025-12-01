"Oh My Goodness": Heartwarming Video Of Elderly Men In Driverless Car Wins Hearts

A heartwarming video of two elderly men taking their very first ride in a self-driving car has captured the attention of internet users. The clip highlights how modern technology can feel magical, especially for those who grew up long before such innovations existed. While younger generations often see tech as routine, for older adults, every new leap can be extraordinary.

The video, shared on Instagram by Patriotic Kenny, is posted in three parts. In the first clip, the two men are seen standing near the self-driving car and are amazed to see it driving completely on its own. As they step inside and the vehicle begins to move without anyone touching the wheel, their faces transform from disbelief to wide-eyed excitement. The caption explains that with Waymo coming to Minneapolis, the user wanted to share his first ride experience.

In the second part of the video, the men carefully observe every detail of the ride. They lean forward, observing every movement of the steering wheel, and silently try to understand how the system works. At one point, they jokingly express concern about how the police will react to a driverless car, which adds a touch of light laughter to their curiosity.

The final clip shows the end of the ride. As soon as the car stops, they share their reactions and praise this level of technology. They describe the experience as truly amazing and are clearly impressed by the ease and sophistication of the self-driving ride.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were impressed by the men's enthusiasm, with many commenting that it was refreshing and inspiring to see their genuine enthusiasm for modern technology.

One user commented, "I'm 34, we have the same reaction grandpa."

Another user noted, "Bro touched driver seat just to be sure there was no invisible man."