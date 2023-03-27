'Offensive Statement': Ashneer Grover On Comparison With Author Ankur Warikoo

Ashneer Grover claimed that he earned more money as an influencer over the past year.

BhartPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover is not new to controversies. The former Shark Tank India judge recently took a jibe at the former CEO of nearby.com, social media influencer and author Ankur Warikoo when he was speaking at an event of a management school. When a student questioned Mr Grover about whether or not he was now an influencer like the author, he jokingly said that it was the most offensive statement someone ever said to him.

During the interaction, a student of the Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad, asked "These days, most entrepreneurs are turning into influencers. I see a lot of similarities between you and Ankur Warikoo. Do entrepreneurs start thinking that being famous is important?"

Replying to the same, Mr Grover that he had never been told a more disrespectful thing and that he had just one rule- never use his and Mr Warikoo's names in the same sentence. He went on to say that he was so offended that he considered getting up and leaving the premises. He told the student that he would rather be cursed than be compared to Ankur Warikoo.

"I've never heard a more offensive statement. I'm so offended, I want to get up and leave. You don't take his and my name in the same sentence. I have just one rule, you can say whatever you want to me. You can abuse my mother and sister, I won't say a thing. But don't compare me to Ankur Warikoo," he said in a video shared by the Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad on Youtube.

The former Shark Tank judge also answered the student's question and said, "Now coming to the good part of your question. If I'm making reels, why are you watching? Everybody can make reels, but the question is whose reels are being watched. Yes, I'm an influencer. I like getting involved in everything and creating a disruption."

If he continues to receive more than 20 million views per video, the entrepreneur claimed it is logical enough for him to continue making reels. "If you had any idea what influencers are making these days, you'd cry," he said at the event. He added that he has earned more money as an influencer over the past year than he had during his time working as an entrepreneur and in banking.

Mr Grover continued, "I don't need a show anymore, people are consuming more of me on social media than they ever consumed me on TV."

Several people have reacted to the now-viral video.

"Yaar ye banda sach me brand he .....He is fire," said a user.

"Rakhi Sawant Lite: Ashneer Grover," commented another person.

A third person added, "Epic one again frm Ashneer Sir!!!!"

"Ankur warikoo's next video - How to deal with rejection," remarked another user.

"That's nothing but arrogance," commented a user.