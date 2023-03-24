Ashneer Grover Launches Fantasy Cricket App Ahead Of IPL 2023

Ashneer Grover's Crickpe app is part of the 'Third Unicorn'.

BharatPe co-founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has launched a new fantasy cricket application called 'Crickpe' ahead of Indian Premier League 2023, which is scheduled to begin on March 31.

Mr Grover took to Twitter to announce the same.

CRICKPE !



Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance !



Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins !!https://t.co/virVGj27DThttps://t.co/Jl0mu4lFXO@crickpe_apppic.twitter.com/uQuxXEnk4c — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 23, 2023

As per the description of the application, "CrickPe is India's most unique and powerful fantasy cricket gaming app, where 'Cricket Wins' everyday ! It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game winners. You also get to shower love (rewards) on all your favorite cricketers across teams and formats. And CrickPe is ONLY about CRICKET - India's real passion in sports."

The fantasy application is already available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, according to the official statement. It is expected to compete with rivals like Dream11, the Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Games24x7's My11Circle.

According to the company's website, users can create a virtual team consisting of real players, join the matches and earn points per their actual game performance. "More points based on the performance of your team's players during a real game. Throughout the game, the player must spend their time and intelligence in real-time decisions," it added.

Users can choose their favourite players to put together their Crickpe team and participate in various public, private or mega competitions.

Crickpe app is part of the 'Third Unicorn' which the former Shark Tank India judge announced on the occasion of his 40th birthday, last year. "Let's get some work done in 2023 ! We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently. So if you want to be part of the next TODU - FODU thing, here's a sneak peek on HOW we are building ! WHAT we are building remains the billion dollar question !" Mr Grover had said.